Georgia Grown cucumbers not impacted by recent recall, GA agriculture department says

The Georgia Department of Agriculture wants consumers to know that Georgia Grown cucumbers have not been affected by a recent recall.

Last week, Bedner Growers Inc., located in Florida, issued a voluntary recall after their cucumbers were linked to a multi-state Salmonella outbreak.

As of Friday, at least 26 people have gotten sick and nine have been hospitalized in 15 states.

Georgia Agriculture Commissioner Tyler Harper issued a statement Friday to reassure customers that Georgia Grown cucumbers are safe.

“As Georgians head to the stores ahead of the holiday weekend, you can and should have 100% confidence in that Georgia Grown cucumbers are safe and wholesome, and with the spring harvest in full swing, it is a great time to buy Georgia Grown,” Harper said.

The agriculture department’s food safety division did receive reports that several retailers received Bednar Growers’ recalled products.

The department is inspecting those locations.

