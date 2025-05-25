More than 20 cars broken into at College Park hotel, police investigating

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — A trip back home to Atlanta for Marcel Lewis turned into a nightmare Saturday night.

He parked his car at the Ramada Inn on Old National Parkway Tuesday. When he returned, it was broken into and burglarized.

Marcel Lewis told Channel 2’s Cory James, “they stole my registration papers and some shades, those were Gucci’s.”

Lewis said he paid about $50 for the entire week to park in the extended parking lot.

He said it was convenient since he flying out of Hartsfield Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

College Park Police told Channel 2 Action News about 25 vehicles were broken into Wednesday.

“They should do something be more proactive as far as hiring a full-time guard,” said Lewis.

We reached out to the hotel for comment. The front desk sent a statement that said, “We are actively cooperating with local law enforcement as they conduct their investigation, and we are also carefully reviewing our own internal security policies and protocols.”

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group