North GA man accused of trying to force woman into his truck with crossbow

RABUN COUNTY, Ga. — A woman was out walking her dog earlier this week when she says a man pointed a crossbow at her and ordered her into his truck.

Rabun County deputies say they arrested Jack Thomas Harkins, 34, on Thursday and charged him with aggravated assault.

They say Harkins approached a woman walking along Bear Gap Road near Minnehaha Falls early Monday morning and tried to force her into his gray or silver Ford F-150 pickup truck with a crossbow.

Instead, the woman says she ran off and reported the incident.

Harkins remains in the Rabun County Detention Center.

