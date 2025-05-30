1 dead after shooting near Chamblee charity; shooter on the run

CHAMBLEE, Ga. — Chamblee police are searching for a shooter after a man was killed in front of a charity building on Friday morning.

Police say they were called to St. Vincent de Paul on Chamblee Tucker Road just before 7:45 a.m.

They say they found a man who had been shot in the chest. He was rushed to the hospital, but died from his injuries.

Investigators say surveillance cameras caught the shooter running away from the scene.

Police are working to identify and locate the suspect.

The victim’s identity has not been released.

