Police investigating deadly shooting involving officer in southwest Atlanta

ATLANTA — Multiple law enforcement agencies are investigating a deadly shooting involving an officer in southwest Atlanta.

Channel 2’s Bryan Mims is on the scene at McDaniel Street.

Atlanta police confirmed to Mims that the shooting was officer-involved and fatal, though other details were not yet available.

At the crime scene, police tape is visible in multiple areas around the Heritage Station Apartments.

Officers from the Fulton County Police Department are also at the location speaking with potential witnesses.

The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office is also on scene.

Channel 2 Action News is working to learn more about the developing situation.

