2 Fulton County Jail inmates die in past week in unrelated incidents

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office announced two inmates had died in the past seven days.

Fulton County detainee Shon Disola, 53, experienced a medical emergency while on free time in the evening of May 17.

The sheriff’s office said Disola was taken to the hospital for treatment and was pronounced dead on May 25.

According to the sheriff’s office, Disola was arrested on Feb. 2, 2023 by the Atlanta Police Department and was being held without bond.

Separately, Benjamin Pike, 55, was found unresponsive in his cell on May 27.

While jail and medical teams tried to perform lifesaving measures, they were unsuccessful and Pike was pronounced dead at the jail.

The sheriff’s office said Pike was arrested in February 2024 by Georgia State University police and was being held at the jail on a $2,500 bond.

The Atlanta Police Department is conducting a death investigation, the sheriff’s office said.

The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct autopsies on both men to determine exact causes of death.

The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office extended its condolences to the loved ones of both Disola and Pike after the men’s deaths.

