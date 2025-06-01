Arrest made in deadly shooting at St. Vincent de Paul charity

CHAMBLEE, Ga. — The Chamblee Police Department announced a suspect was in custody related to the deadly shooting outside of the St. Vincent de Paul charity on Friday.

Channel 2 Actionn News was at St. Vincent’s on Friday, where police said Jeremiah Clanton was accused of killing a man.

The 31-year-old was said to have killed the victim after a physical altercation at the charity.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

On Friday, Clanton was on the run, with police warning the public to proceed with caution and saying that he was known to be a MARTA rider.

Chamblee police said Clanton was caught on Saturday morning in Atlanta.

Clanton was charged with murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of the crime. He is in custody at the DeKalb County Jail, according to police.

Officers have not identified the victim yet, pending notification to his family.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group