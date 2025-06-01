WANTED: Woman on the run, accused of murder in northeast Georgia

HART COUNTY, Ga. — A manhunt is underway in northeast Georgia after a woman was found dead in Royston.

The Hart County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman accused of murder related to their investigation..

According to deputies, officers were sent to a home on Barton Road in Royston on Saturday and found a woman who’d been shot.

The woman who was killed was later identified as Breiana Danielle Johnson, 34 of Royston.

Now, officers are searching for Greata Nichole Thomas, also called Greata Nichole Mobley, 26, accused of murder.

The sheriff’s office said Thomas may be driving a 2008 grey Honda Accord with an Alabama license plate reading 13ABB80.

Anyone with information about the vehicle or Thomas’ whereabouts is asked to contact the Hart County Sheriff’s Office at 706-376-3114 or call 911 immediately.

Officers said not to approach Thomas if she is seen.

Details about what led to Johnson’s death were not immediately available.

