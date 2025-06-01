Expect hazy skies in metro area due to Canadian wildfires and warm, dry Sunday

Sunday’s forecast is hazy due to smoke drifting down from Canadian wildfires.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Eboni Deon says the smoke will be sticking around through early Monday but it’s unlikely to have an impact on air quality

Otherwise, Sunday will be partly cloudy with a stray shower or storm possible. Highs will be in the lower 80s.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Severe Weather Team 2 App for alerts wherever you go]

Looking at the week ahead, you can expect a dry and warm Monday with highs in the mid-80s, average for this time of year.

Come Tuesday and Wednesday, temperatures will be rising, hitting the upper 80s.

Deon says there will be an increased chance of rain later in the week.

[INTERACTIVE: StormTracker 2HD Radar]

Here’s what to know for Sunday:

Hazy skies from wildfire smoke

Temperatures in the lower 80s

Dry through Wednesday as weather warms

[UPLOAD PHOTOS: Share your weather photos with us here]

©2025 Cox Media Group