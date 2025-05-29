GA woman accused of touching 9-year-old in sexual manner

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ga. — A 37-year-old woman is facing multiple counts of child molestation after a year-long investigation.

Last Wednesday, Ware County deputies arrested Jennifer Hernandez, 37, for an outstanding warrant in Johnson County.

Hernandez was charged with 10 counts of child molestation.

The arrest comes after the JCSO received information about Hernandez on April 4, 2025.

According to officials, between June 2002 and September 2022, Hernandez made contact with a then-9-year-old victim, whom she touched sexually.

“I hope this arrest sends a loud and clear message: the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office has a ZERO-tolerance policy for exploitation of children. We will continue to work diligently to stop these predators. Johnson County is a great community and we will work relentlessly to ensure that it remains a safe place for our children," Sheriff Greg Rowland said.

At this time, the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to call Inv. Troy Fallin at 478-864-4003.

©2025 Cox Media Group