Area of GA river remains closed as divers search for missing boater

LAURENS COUNTY, Ga. — A section of a Georgia river has remained closed as authorities continue to search for a missing boater.

Saturday afternoon, Laurens County deputies and emergency crews were called to a boating accident near the Shady Field boat landing on Oconee River.

Laurens County Fire Chief Joshua McCard told WMAZ they received a call around Saturday about a boat crashing into a tree.

McCard told WMAZ that two people were on the boat and one, a 52-year-old man, fell overboard. He said he didn’t believe he was wearing a life jacket. The other person called 911.

The boater’s identity has not been released.

McCard told WMAZ, while dive teams are searching, they’ve had some difficulties due to the river’s strong currents and it being about 12 feet deep.

“There’s places that it’s going to be deeper than that where it’s washed out, but with it being up around 12 feet, that just leads to, more challenges,” McCard told WMAZ.

At this time, the sheriff’s office said no one will be allowed on the river in the area above or below the Shady Field boat landing. Shady Field boat landing will remain closed to everyone except emergency first responders.

The LCSO asks everyone to respect the closure and to keep all involved in your prayers as the search continues.

