8-year-old dies days after being pulled from GA lake

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — A second child has died following a drowning incident at a Georgia lake.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, on May 23, three boys were swimming in the public fishing area of Lake Tobesofkee when they suddenly went under the water.

Firefighters responded and pulled an 8-year-old and a 10-year-old from the water, but unfortunately, a 7-year-old drowned and was declared dead at the scene. WGXA identified him as Tristan Cornelius.

The 8-year-old was taken to the hospital in critical condition, according to the BCSO.

On Sunday, the BCSO said the coroner’s office notified them that the 8-year-old died.

Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones identified the child as 8-year-old Kiheen Johnson Jeffrey, according to WGXA. Jones told WGXA the child succumbed to his injuries early Saturday morning.

The 10-year-old has since been released from the hospital.

The sheriff’s office says the incident is still under investigation.

