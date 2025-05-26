10-year-old released from hospital after near-drowning at Lake Tobesofkee

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — Officials tell Channel 2 Action News that the 10-year-old boy who nearly drowned on Friday has been released from the hospital.

On Friday afternoon, three boys swimming at Lake Tobesofkee in Bibb County suddenly went underwater.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office said the fire department responded and was able to pull an 8-year-old and 10-year-old from the water, but sadly a 7-year-old drowned and was declared dead at the scene.

The 8-year-old remains in the hospital in critical but stable condition, according to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident remains under investigation and none of the boys have been identified.

