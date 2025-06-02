‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ star Dwight Eubanks diagnosed with stage 4 prostate cancer

ATLANTA — “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Dwight Eubanks revealed on Monday that he has been diagnosed with stage 4 prostate cancer.

The celebrity stylist says he wants to raise awareness about the risks, particularly the ones that Black men face, when it comes to prostate cancer.

“A prostate cancer diagnosis is crushing but I’m grateful to still be in this fight and use my platform to help others impacted by this disease,” Eubanks said in a statement.

“It is critical that men — especially Black men who are disproportionately diagnosed with prostate cancer — become their own health advocates and push for information, screenings, and lifesaving care," he added.

Eubanks told People Magazine that he was first diagnosed in January after he got bloodwork done at a church health fair. Further testing confirmed his stage 4 diagnosis in April.

“I was shocked. I was angry,” he told People. “I was just emotionally a wreck.”

Eubanks says he will be an ambassador with ZERO Prostate Cancer to advocate for more access to screenings and care.

“I am deeply thankful for ZERO’s support and partnership and I hope by sharing my story I will help to save more lives,” he said.

The American Cancer Society said that prostate cancer is the most common form of cancer other than skin cancer in men in the U.S. Black men have a higher risk of being diagnosed with prostate cancer, according to the organization.

