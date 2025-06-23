Protesters in Atlanta rally against U.S. involvement in Israel-Iran conflict

ATLANTA — Fears of war are growing at home following the latest U.S. military strikes on Iran, even as President Donald Trump insists that is not the goal.

Dozens of protesters gathered along Marietta Street in downtown Atlanta Sunday evening, voicing concerns over the United States’ involvement in the escalating conflict between Israel and Iran. The demonstration took place across from Centennial Olympic Park and was organized by the Party for Socialism and Liberation as an emergency response to recent developments overseas.

“This attack on Iran is extremely unpopular among the public, and it’s so important for us to react immediately to show just how many people are against this,” said organizer Ngaya Swai.

Many carried signs reading “Stop U.S.-Israeli Escalation” and chanted slogans as speakers criticized the U.S. military’s actions.

“We’ve seen this play before,” protesters shouted during the demonstration.

Some expressed outrage over what they view as the U.S.’s deepening role in the conflict.

“First, we have the U.S. funding Israel to attack Iran. Then, we have the U.S. directly bombing Iran, and it’s enough,” said protester, Linda Winter. “It needs to stop.”

Trump has said the goal of the operation was to prevent Iran from developing nuclear weapons — a statement echoed by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth earlier in the day.

“What the president gave us, as I said, was a focused, powerful, and clear mission on the destruction of Iranian nuclear capabilities. Those were the targets. That’s what was struck. That was overwhelming. That’s what was overwhelming. That’s what the Iranian regime needs to understand as the president put out last night. He wants peace. There needs to be a negotiated settlement here. We ultimately demonstrated that Iran cannot have a nuclear capability. That is a very clear mission set on this operation,” Hegseth said.

But many at the protest believe the military strikes only escalate tensions and could have broader consequences, including increased migration to the U.S.

“These are the type of actions and conditions that lead to mass immigration into the U.S., that then Donald Trump and his administration will police those immigrants and tell them to go back to the home in which they just destroyed,” Swai said.

Some veterans also spoke at the protest, sharing their concerns about the safety of U.S. troops in the region. There are currently more than 40,000 American service members stationed in the area, and officials say retaliation is expected.

