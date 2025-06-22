Georgia leaders, lawmakers react after US attacks Iran

GEORGIA — Just before 8 p.m. on Saturday, President Donald Trump announced that the U.S. military had attacked three nuclear sites in Iran.

The president briefly addressed the American people at 10 p.m., discussing the military action in the Middle East, calling it a military success and praising America’s allies in the region while expressing a hope for peace.

Following the attack, lawmakers, state leaders and elected officials from Georgia released statements on the strikes.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp released the following statement:

“America can never allow Iran to obtain a nuclear weapon. Thank you to President Trump, our service members and intelligence personnel, and administration officials who conducted this successful operation.”

Georgia Insurance Commissioner John F. King, also a candidate for U.S. Senate in the 2026 election, released the following statement on Saturday.

“A nuclear Iran poses an existential threat to America, Israel and the world. Grateful we have a commander-in-chief who leads with strength, clarity and, when necessary, decisive action.”

U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green said “Let us all join together and pray for peace.”

U.S. Rep. Mike Collins said that “A nuclear armed Iran represents an existential threat not just to our allies in the Middle East but to global democracy and peace. I am thankful we have a president that understand peace through strength.”

While Republican members of Georgia’s congressional delegation were supportive of the strikes, Democratic U.S. Rep. Nikema Williams pushed back on the scope of U.S. involvement.

“Let’s be clear. Trump cannot go to war with Iran without authorization from Congress. These actions are unconstitutional,” Williams said in a statement.

