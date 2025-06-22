Political rivals King, Ossoff weigh in on Iran strike

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Georgia Insurance Commissioner John King is among the state lawmakers praising the Trump administration’s decision to attack Iran nuclear sites on Saturday, saying it’s one of the best he’s ever seen.

“But the level of execution, and the level of security in keeping the circle so tight and the planners, the commanders and executors, that the fact that the operational security was incredible,” King said. “It’s one of the best operations that I’ve seen in quite a long time.”

King is a former two-star general in the Georgia National Guard.

He served in Afghanistan and Iraq, and was posted in NORAD, or North American Aerospace Defense Command.

King is running as a Republican for the U.S. Senate against Democratic U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff.

Ossoff said in his response on Saturday, “I pray for the safety of U.S. military servicemembers around the world and express my admiration for their courage and professionalism. Congress must be promptly and fully briefed on tonight’s operation and consulted on the administration’s strategy.”

Ossoff pointed out his support for the defense of Israel in comments on Friday.

Georgia’s lawmakers are split on the attack on Iran, with some speaking out in support and others calling out the use of force without congressional authorization.

