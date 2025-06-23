Brookhaven removing glass from new city centre dome for being ‘brighter than expected’

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — The city of Brookhaven says the multi-colored glass currently being installed in the dome of the new city centre is too bright and will be removed.

The city released a statement on Monday saying:

“The mosaic glass planned for the dome was intended to reflect muted tones of the City’s signature colors—blues, greens, and complementary hues—consistent with the design vision supported by the community, Mayor, and Council. However, the glass recently installed appears significantly brighter than expected.”

The city is now removing the glass from the dome, and it will remain “open-air until further notice.”

Channel 2’s Wendy Corona got an exclusive look at the new city centre last month, which is supposed to be a focal point and destination in the city, intentionally placed between the MARTA Station and Peachtree Road.

According to the city manager, 60% of the building will be for public use and 40% for city business.

The new city hall is the first public mass timber building in the state of Georgia, using sustainable wood that is both innovative and visually appealing.

As for the dome on the building…

“We actually built it like this,” in Walton County first, then “disassembled it, brought it here with cranes, erected it on site,” Program Manager Eric Johnson said.

City officials said the space would be iconic for gathering the community, doing business or just having fun indoors and outside.

