Dangerous heat: Near record highs today, heat advisory begins this afternoon

Make sure you have multiple ways to protect yourself from the dangerous heat the next couple of days.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan says near record highs are in the forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday.

With the increasing humidity, a heat advisory will be in effect for most of north Georgia until Wednesday night. Monahan says heat index values between 100 and 107 degrees will be possible.

This week, limit your time outdoors if you can and plan activities for early morning or evening. Drink plenty of water and stay in the shade or air conditioning.

When we’ll see relief from the dangerous heat, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.

[UPLOAD PHOTOS: Share your weather photos with us here]

©2025 Cox Media Group