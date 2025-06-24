4 Kroger stores in metro Atlanta part of nationwide closures

ATLANTA — Kroger announced on Saturday that it will be closing up to 60 stores nationwide by the end of 2026. We know now the list includes several Georgia locations.

A Kroger spokesperson confirmed to WSB Radio that four stores in metro Atlanta will shutter their doors.

The stores are on Morosgo Way in Atlanta, Douglas Road in Alpharetta, Memorial Drive in Decatur and Buford Highway in Brookhaven.

The grocery store chain based out of Ohio says the closures are an effort to streamline operations and enhance efficiency.

Kroger said it plans to offer roles at other stores to everyone affected by the closures.

