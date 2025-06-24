Neighbors are concerned development of Conyers church property will diminish their quality of life

CONYERS, Ga. — People in a Rockdale County neighborhood said they found out about the development plans for their neighborhood from a sign that appeared in front of the property in question.

They say they’re concerned about development plans near their homes, ones they say they weren’t consulted about and that could severely impact the county, Channel 2’s Tyisha Fernandes reports.

“No one asked for our input, no one asked us to be involved, and no one asked us to make any suggestions or recommendations,” said Bob Nesbitt, who lives off Flat Shoals Road in Conyers.

Nesbitt lives across the street from where a new subdivision will be built if Rockdale County Commissioners rezone this land that Rockdale Baptist Church is selling.

Church officials say a developer approached them about buying 30 acres of land that’s all trees right now.

The developer plans to build nearly 100 homes, with a pickleball court, a dog park and plenty of open space.

“If we add additional homes or drivers to the road, it’s going to be congested. But it’s far bigger than traffic congestion. We have one hospital here in Rockdale. Now if you go the ER you’re going to wait several hours before you’re treated. Now with more people, that’s going to be a longer wait,” Nesbitt said.

JaNice Van ness is the current Rockdale Commission chair.

She’s also a member of Rockdale Baptist Church, which concerns neighbors, who feel like the rezoning is being pushed on them.

Van Ness said she’s staying out of it, recusing herself from the vote.

“I want to make sure I’m fair and impartial,” she said.

She also said commissioners will consider what comes out of the traffic feasibility study, infrastructure and what the school district says about overcrowding.

“I’m concerned about the water runoff – the sewage," said Sandra Weatherly-Richardson, a neighbor who said she already has problems with runoff from that land. If the trees are removed, it’ll be worse.

“We live here. We’ll be the ones with a lack of infrastructure. We’re the ones whose children who will be educated in trailers and may not catch up with their peers,” Weatherly-Richardson said.

There’s only one public hearing left, and then commissioners will vote.

For Rockdale, there’s only three commissioners, and with that one commissioner recusing herself, that means there’s one left.

Channel 2 spoke to a church spokesperson who said they’re open to making changes and revisions, but the neighbors say they’ll believe it when they see it.

