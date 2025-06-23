Georgia to restart cursive writing classes for elementary students

ATLANTA — The 2025 school year in Georgia will start in August and this time, it’s bringing back an older lesson plan for its newer students.

Starting in August, third through fifth graders will have lessons on how to write in cursive, also called script.

When students return to classrooms after summer break ends, the Georgia Department of Education will begin cursive writing courses for public school students.

The instruction was added as part of the updated English Language Arts Standards curriculum for the 2025-2026.

As part of the move to teach cursive again, the GaDOE put out a guidance packet for parents to help with the handwriting courses.

According to the packet, cursive writing lessons in third grade will introduce students to reading and writing in the different letter style, while in fourth and fifth grade, students will work to practice writing in cursive and “build fluency and automaticity in handwriting to communicate effectively.”

The state guidance packet also said that it’s encouraging school districts to establish a uniform cursive writing style or method to use in third to fifth grade, and that it should be coordinated with whatever print handwriting style their kindergarten through second grade classes are taught “to ensure a smooth transition.”

As part of their guidance for a universal style, GaDOE provided examples of two types of cursive writing, the Zaner-Bloser and D’Nealian styles.

The department did not express a preference for either in particular for school districts to implement.

