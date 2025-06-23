Newnan couple indicted for stealing over 1.7 million in COVID-19 relief funds

TAMPA, Fla. — A metro Atlanta couple is facing decades in prison after they were indicted on fraud charges.

According to the indictment, between April 2020 and June 2021, Earlisha Louis, 44, and Somoza Louis, 44, both of Newnan came up with a plan to swindle the Small Business Adminitration by submitting several fake and crooked Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) and Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan applications.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Middle District of Florida said Earlisha Louis transferred over $10,000 of the fraud money between her accounts.

On June 13, the couple was indicted for one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and four counts of wire fraud related to COVID-19 relief funds.

If convicted, each faces up to 30 years in federal prison on each count.

Earlisha Louis is also charged with two counts of illegal monetary transactions. Each of those counts carries a maximum penalty of three years in prison.

The indictment also notifies the couple that the United States intends to forfeit a home and $1,705,553.80, which are alleged to be traceable to the proceeds of the pair.

