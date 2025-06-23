WATCH: Driver charged after high-speed chase in Sandy Springs

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — Sandy Springs police released body and dash camera video of a chase that ended with an arrest and the driver facing multiple charges.

Police said a man with a suspended license was weaving in-and-out of traffic going close to 100 mph on Georgia 400.

The chase happened in April when police say Demario Grooms ignored officers’ commands during a traffic stop and sped off in a Jeep Waggoneer.

After about eight minutes, the suspect got off Ga. 400 and tried to get away from officers in a residential neighborhood.

One of the officers conducted a PIT maneuver to end the chase on Holcomb Bridge Road in front of an apartment complex entrance. Other officers then arrived.

In the video, you can see an officer get out of his car and tell Grooms multiple times to get out of his car, but Grooms refuses.

“You bring me out the car – I don’t wanna get shot," Grooms replies with his hands outside his window.

The officer approaches and tells him again not to move.

“I’m not resisting. I’m not moving,” Grooms replies.

Police eventually get him out of the car, onto the ground and into handcuffs.

Grooms faces six charges: speeding, reckless driving, felony fleeing and eluding, driving in an emergency lane, failure to obey a traffic control device and driving with a suspended license.

Sandy Springs police say they are not done targeting dangerous drivers to keep everyone safe.

