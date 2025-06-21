Kroger plans to close 60 stores in the next 18 months

CINCINNATI, Ohio — One of the country’s largest grocery store chains plans to close dozens of stores in the next 18 months.

The company reported its first quarter 2025 results on Friday, and in it included plans to shut down 60 stores.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Kroger said they plan to offer roles at other stores to everyone affected by the closures.

The Cincinnati-based company currently operates 1,239 stores across 16 states, meaning the closures will represent about 5% of its locations.

TRENDING STORIES:

Kroger operates in 76 cities across Georgia.

The list of stores being closed has not been released.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group