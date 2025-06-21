South Georgia police chief charged with sending inappropriate texts to 15-year-old

NICHOLLS, Ga. — A south Georgia police chief is facing charges after he was accused of texting a 15-year-old girl.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says Nicholls Police Department Chief Ashley Wilson, 40, has been charged with three counts of enticing a child for indecent purposes, attempted child molestation and violation of oath of office.

Investigators say the girl’s mother found text messages from Wilson on her daughter’s phone and reported them to a Nicholls police officer.

The officer reported them to the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office who requested the GBI’s assistance.

The GBI says the texts talked about wanting to have a sexual relationship with the teenager. Many of them were sent while he was on duty, investigators say.

He was booked into the Coffee County Jail on Friday.

