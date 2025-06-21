At least 3 people opened fire at Waffle House in Atlanta, police say

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are searching for at least three people who they say opened fire at a Waffle House early Friday morning.
Officers were called to the restaurant on Northside Drive just after midnight.
Police say the 911 caller told them that several people began shooting at a man and woman at the restaurant. Two of the suspects ran away and a third left in red Tesla.
The victims were not hurt, but police say there was significant property damage.
Atlanta police have shared a photo of the suspects in another store in the hopes someone will recognize them.
Anyone with information that could assist investigators should call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477 where you could be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.
