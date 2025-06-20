4 arrested at Lake Lanier after cocaine stash, CO2 canisters found in woods

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Forsyth County deputies were investigating complaints of a party barge being too loud and maybe having drugs at Lake Lanier in early June.

The sheriff’s office marine units tracked down the boat, alongside the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, they found more than just a barge in the water.

Instead, deputies said they found 25 people on board at the north end of Three Sisters Island.

As DNR started a safety check, two men jumped off the boat and ran to the woods.

Deputies chased them down, saying the two had gone “to stash some of their cocaine and CO2 canisters in the woods.”

On the boat, deputies and rangers also found “numerous” CO2 canisters, balloons used for whippets, or nitrous oxide better known as laughing gas, and “more cocaine and multiple ecstasy pills.”

The following people were arrested on drug charges, according to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office:

32 year old Ngoc Le of Norcross

27 year old Eric Le of Lawrenceville

36 year old Duc Bui of Duluth

28 year old Quoc Tran of Lawrenceville

