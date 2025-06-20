Forsyth County Schools banning phone, device use by students starting Aug. 8

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — The Forsyth County School District announced they’d be banning all cell phone and personal communication device use by students beginning Aug. 8.

According to the district, the move was approved unanimously, and includes all phones, smart watches and tablets.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

"By creating environments free from the distractions of cell phones and personal electronic communication devices, Forsyth County Schools is committed to ensuring that students are provided with every opportunity to focus on learning and engage in positive interactions to support their well-being," the district said in materials presented during on Wednesday.

As for the policy, Elementary and Middle school students will be unable to have their phones or other devices out, or powered on, during the school day.

TRENDING STORIES:

High school students will be able to use phones and other devices during their assigned lunch periods, but at no other time.

While phones are required to be away, the district will require the devices be off and stored.

The decision follows passage of the Georgia Distraction-Free Education Act, as well as similar announcement by other metro Atlanta area school districts.

In recent days, Fulton and Rockdale counties’ school boards enacted phone policies to limit or ban the phones outright.

Those policies were drafted in response to the legislation, which gives districts until January 2026 to create new rules and implement them.

The bill itself takes effect on July 1, 2026.

The Distraction-Free Education Act focuses on K-8 students, though in Forsyth County’s case, all students were included.

For Rockdale County, some exceptions were made concerning medical devices, while in Fulton County, the policies remained effective for K-8.

Atlanta Public Schools said they are still considering changes for managing cell phones among high school students.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group