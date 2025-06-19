Rockdale Co. Schools approves device pouches for elementary, middle schools

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — Rockdale County Public Schools will be using lockable pouches for students’ personal electronic devices in Pre-Kindergarten through 8th-grade classrooms for the upcoming school year.

Georgia’s Distraction-Free Education Act, signed into law earlier this year, requires all Georgia public schools to enact a policy for using personal electronic devices by students through eighth grade.

After researching different solutions, the school district chose to use Yondr pouches to secure the devices.

Students will be asked to turn off their personal devices when they enter the school, then place their devices in the lockable pouch that they will keep with them throughout the school day.

At the end of the school day, the pouches will be unlocked, and the student can leave with their devices. The pouches will remain at the school.

Any student who intentionally damages the pouch will face disciplinary action and will be responsible for repair or replacement costs.

Special accommodations may be made for students with medical needs or disabilities that require access to a device during the school day, such as a student who needs to monitor their blood sugar levels with their device.

Parents and guardians should contact their school to discuss their student’s individual needs.

