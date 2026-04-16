These Georgia Walmarts are getting an upgrade this year

ATLANTA — Walmart is upgrading more than a dozen stores across the state by the end of the year.

The company announced plans to modernize 650 stores and neighborhood markets on Thursday, including 13 in Georgia.

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Over the last five years, Walmart says it has invested $961.5 million to update Georgia stores.

“Walmart has been part of the communities across Georgia for generations,” said Nick Berkeley, Senior Vice President, Southeast Business Unit, Walmart U.S. “By modernizing our store, we’re making shopping easier, whether customers are walking the aisles, picking up an order on the go, or having essentials delivered when life gets busy.”

The stores getting updated include:

Augusta Walmart Supercenter - 3338 Wrightsboro Rd.

Blairsville Walmart Supercenter - 2257 Hwy. 515

Commerce Walmart Supercenter - 30983 Hwy. 441S

Cordele Walmart Supercenter - 1215 E. 16th Ave.

Grovetown Walmart Neighborhood Market - 5303a Wrightsboro Rd.

Hinesville Walmart Neighborhood Market - 801a E. General Stewart Way

Jesup Walmart Supercenter - 1100 N. 1st St.

LaGrange Walmart Supercenter - 803 New Franklin Rd.

Loganville Walmart Supercenter - 4221 Atlanta Hwy.

Oakwood Walmart Supercenter - 3875 Mundy Mill Rd.

Rincon Walmart Supercenter - 434 S. Columbia Ave.

Snellville Walmart Neighborhood Market - 2912 W. Main St.

Woodstock Walmart Supercenter - 12182 Hwy. 92

While there is no timeline for the work to be started or completed at these stores, Walmart plans to have them all finished by the end of 2026.

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