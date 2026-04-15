$2.5 million won on Georgia Lottery scratcher

WOODSTOCK, Ga. — One Georgian scratched their way to becoming a multimillionaire last month.

Georgia Lottery officials say someone in Woodstock won $2.5 million on a scratch-off ticket.

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The $2,500,000 Cash Multiplier ticket was sold at West Mart on 3411 Hickory Flat Highway.

The winner claimed the prize on March 16, and opted to stay anonymous.

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If that’s not enough money for you to take home, the Powerball jackpot is up to $58 million for the Wednesday night drawing.

You can watch the drawing, LIVE on Channel 2 just before WSB Tonight at 11 p.m.

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