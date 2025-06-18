Man tries to break into Cobb County home while woman was in bed, police say

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Imagine resting in bed and then hearing burglars trying to break through your front door. It happened to a woman in Cobb County.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Police say a woman was alone in a Cobb County home when two men tried to force their way inside.

Security camera video caught one of the suspects walking down the street. Minutes later, police show up and question him.

A neighbor told Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell he saw the same man walking around looking at houses.

“He walked back and forth over here. He looked suspicious,” neighbor Juan Paz said.

TRENDING STORIES:

It happened last Wednesday around 10 a.m.

According to the warrant, the victim told police she was in her bed when she heard two men talking outside.

She told police she heard one of the men say, “What if they call police?”.

After that, police say the victim heard loud booms as the men tried to force their way inside.

Newell spoke with the victim off-camera. The victim said the suspects tried to kick the door down. She says she was so afraid she hid in her bedroom closet after she called 911.

Police say when they arrived, the doorframe was cracked, but they only found one suspect.

They arrested and charged Robert Leal.

“When I saw the police, I was happy because they got him,” Paz said.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Leal was on parole for another crime. Police are still looking for the second suspect.

If you have any information, contact the Cobb County Police Department.

©2025 Cox Media Group