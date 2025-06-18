Swimmer airlifted to Savannah area hospital after being bitten by shark

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC — A swimmer had to be airlifted to a Savannah area hospital after they were bitten by a shark.

Emergency crews said the swimmer was bitten on the leg just after 12 p.m. on Tuesday off the coast of Hilton Head Island, South Carolina.

Shore Beach Services and Fire Rescue said the injuries were “consistent with lacerations typically associated with a shark bite.”

Emergency crews determined the swimmer’s injuries were non-life-threatening, but the swimmer was airlifted to a hospital in Savannah for further treatment.

TRENDING STORIES:

©2025 Cox Media Group