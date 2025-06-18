Body found in the woods in Newton County

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies are investigating after a body was found in the woods in Newton County on Wednesday afternoon.

Officials say they were called to reports of a body being found in a heavily wooded area off Stephenson Road.

One person has been taken into custody.

Investigators say the suspect and victim knew one another, but did not comment on their relationship.

Neither the suspect’s nor the victim’s identities have been released.

