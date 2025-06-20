Aflac, Georgia Fortune 500 company, announces it was victim of cyberattack

COLUMBUS, Ga. — A Georgia-based Fortune 500 company announced Friday that they’d been victims of a cyber attack.

Aflac, the multinational insurance company based in Columbus, Ga., said they noticed “suspicious network activity” on June 12.

The company said they “promptly initiated” their cyber security protocols and the cyberattack was stopped within hours.

“Importantly, our business remains operational, and our systems were not affected by ransomware. We continue to serve our customers as we respond to this incident and can underwrite policies, review claims, and otherwise service our customers as usual,” Aflac said in a statement.

Additionally, the company said that the attack on their business was not an outlier, and that “many insurance companies are currently experiencing” targeted attacks by a “sophisticated cybercrime group.”

“This was part of a cybercrime campaign against the insurance industry,” Aflac said.

In the wake of the attack, Aflac said they are working with “leading third-party cybersecurity experts” to aid their response to the incident.

“While the investigation remains in its early stages, in the spirit of transparency and care for our customers, we are sharing that our preliminary findings indicate that the unauthorized party used social engineering tactics to gain access to our network,” the company said.

Now, they’re working to review potentially impacted files, and that review is in its early stages.

Aflac said they do not know yet how many individuals may have been impacted, but the files contain claims information, health information, social security numbers and other personal information about customers, beneficiaries, employees, insurance agents and others working in their U.S. business.

“We regret that this incident occurred. We will be working to keep our stakeholders informed as we learn more and continue investigating the incident,” Aflac said.

The company opened a call center related to the attack on Friday morning which will remain open until the end of June.

The call center can be reached at 1-855-361-0305 Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Eastern Time, Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Eastern Time and Sundays from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time, excluding major U.S. holidays.

