Fulton County school board approves policy that restricts K-8 students from using electronics

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — On Wednesday, the Fulton County School Board voted in favor of a new policy that would restrict K-8 students from using their electronic devices during the upcoming school year.

“Such as laptops, cell phones, Google glasses, Apple watches for use during instructional time,” Fulton County Chief Communication Officer Brian Noyes said.

Noyes says that during the past year, students already adhered to a student code of conduct that restricted lower-grade students from using electronic devices.

The new change now includes middle school students in Fulton County.

Noyes adds that high school students in Fulton County schools don’t typically use personal electronics during instructional time unless teachers approve.

Atlanta Public Schools officials recently said they are considering changes for how to manage cell phone use among high school students.

