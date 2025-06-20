Police pushing for answers 2 years after teen killed while traveling with rapper in LaGrange

LAGRANGE, Ga. — LaGrange police are asking the public to help them find new leads for a 2022 cold case murder that left a teenager dead.

On April 23, 2022, 18-year-old Nasr Midian Kahenti Atun El Bebley-Calvin, of Atlanta, was shot and killed while leaving a rap show at Club TRU in LaGrange.

Police said after the show, El Bebley-Calvin left the club in one of multiple vehicles traveling back to Atlanta.

Investigators determined that one of the cars, which had five people inside, was traveling east on Lafayette Parkway when shots were fired from another unidentified vehicle.

At the time, police said that El Bebley-Calvin was traveling with Coldheartedsavage, who was signed to Atlanta rapper Lil Baby’s record label, 4 Pockets Full.

El Bebley-Calvin was shot in the head, officers told Channel 2 Action News. He was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital but was pronounced dead.

Now, “despite exhaustive efforts at the time of the incident and in the years since, no arrests have been made, and the case remains unsolved,” police said.

LaGrange police said in 2022 that 4 Pockets Full was associated with criminal street gangs and their activity in Atlanta.

Discussing the label in December on rapper Lil Yachty’s “A Safe Place Podcast,” Jones said he’d rebranded to avoid association with gang activity.

While the 4 Pockets Full label has since been closed, Jones relaunched the label as Glass Window Entertainment in 2023.

Detectives from LaGrange hope someone who may have witnessed the incident will come forward with “critical information that could lead to a breakthrough in the case.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lt. Wynne at 706-883-2620.

