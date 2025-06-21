Suspect hospitalized after being shot by officers inside hotel near Atlanta airport

HAPEVILLE, Ga. — A suspect is in the hospital after being shot by SWAT officers on Saturday morning.

Hapeville police say they were called to the Hilton Atlanta Airport on Virginia Avenue around 3:45 a.m. to reports of shots being fired inside a room on the 12th floor.

When officers arrived, the suspect, later identified as Michael Boyce, began firing at them through the door.

Officers evacuated as many guests as they were able to while Fulton County Police SWAT responded.

At some point, Boyce charged SWAT officers, forcing them to shoot him. He was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital where they say he is stable.

No officers, hotel staff or guests were injured.

Boyce is facing charges of aggravated assault on a police officer, property damage, discharging firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that they are assisting the investigation.

