Semi truck crashes through fence, nearly hits home following police chase in Cobb County

A police chase ended after a semi-tractor crashed through a fence and narrowly missed a house.

Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell spoke with the homeowner and a witness who alerted police about the driver.

Amber Hibbs, a witness, said she thought the driver was going to hit her, because he was weaving in and out of lanes and at one point she says he was in the wrong lane.

The homeowner, Jim Boyland, says his mother-in-law’s bedroom is just on the other side of where the semi-tractor stopped.

“Right here is the distance from the A/C unit and our home,” he said.

That’s how close this semi-tractor was to hitting Boyland’s house, after it plowed through his fence Tuesday morning.

“Thank God no one was hurt,” Boyland said. “No damage to our A/C units in 100-degree temperatures and no damage to our home.”

Before the crash happened, police say several concerned drivers called 911

“He was driving erratically, and so I was getting really concerned,” Hibbs said. “I thought he was going to hit some people. It was getting dangerous, and so I made the call to 911.”

Police say they tried to stop the driver on Ernest Barrett Parkway, but he kept going.

“It was very scary, I was shaking, my heart was pounding, especially when he was behind me and I thought he was fixing to come plow through us,” Hibbs said. “He just kept going back and forth to each lane and then finally jumped the median and went through the bushes up the hill and through the fence and nearly hit a house.”

“I did hear a lot of traffic and a loud boom I just thought it was your typical morning traffic on Barrett Parkway,” Boyland said.

Boyland says he didn’t know this was in his backyard until police showed up to his house.

“Just the tractor portion, sitting in my backyard inches away from my home and our AC unit and a lot of police vehicles,” he said.

The driver is charged with reckless driving.

Police would not say whether they suspected he was under the influence of drugs or alcohol. They did say other charges could be pending.

