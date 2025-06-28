Hundreds of flights delayed at Hartsfield-Jackson on Saturday morning

ATLANTA — After hail storms and an hours-long ground stop at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, thousands of people are stranded on Saturday morning.

According to flight tracker Flight Aware, 386 flights have been canceled so far on Saturday.

Channel 2’s Bryan Mims has been at the airport talking to passengers during Channel 2 Action News Saturday AM.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines confirmed that more than 90 flights were diverted or delayed because of intense thunderstorms, winds and hail on Friday night.

They also said that technicians worked throughout the night to complete hail inspections on about 100 aircraft. Nearly all of those will be returning to service on Saturday.

The FAA confirmed that the air traffic control tower at the airport had to be evacuated Friday night due to strong winds. Some controllers stayed in the tower to continue operations.

This all comes over the busy Fourth of July travel period when airport officials estimate over 4 million people will pass through Hartsfield-Jackson.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group