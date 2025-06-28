Flooding impacting traffic along I-75 near Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport

ATLANTA — Flooding is causing problems along Interstate 75, where multiple lanes of the interstate are flooded near CW Grant Parkway, the main exit for the international concourse at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.

A Flash Flood Warning remains in effect until 11:45 p.m.

There is also a ground stop at the airport until 11 p.m. because of the torrential rainfall.

