Family plans to sue Sugar Factory, says restaurant served alcohol to 15-year-old

ATLANTA — A family is planning to sue a midtown Atlanta restaurant claiming it served one of their children alcohol.

They say it happened at the Sugar Factory during their daughter’s 15th birthday celebration.

The family and their attorneys held a news conference on Friday. They said what happened to their daughter is happening to too many other minors who come to the restaurant to have fun, not to be served alcohol.

Shanterri Grier shared a video that showed the affects the alcohol had on her daughter, Corese Carter, when she was mistakenly served alcohol at the Sugar Factory.

Her father ordered an alcoholic drink, but her mother says somehow his teen went to the teen and he got the non-alcoholic drink.

“I was just emotional and it was a lot. And I feel like my birthday was ruined as well,” Corese said.

The teen said she was sick the next day.

Channel 2 Action News has reported in the past on other minors mistakenly receiving alcohol. The manager at the midtown restaurant had no comment and sent us to corporate for a response. So far, we have not heard back.

