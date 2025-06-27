More storms developing this evening with risk for isolated severe storms

Make sure you stay weather aware. After waves of severe storms Wednesday and Thursday, more storms will develop Friday.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Ashley Kramlich says Friday will start off dry before the next round of storms later this afternoon and evening.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV Weather App for alerts wherever you go]

Like we saw with storms earlier this week, the risks include heavy rain, damaging wind gusts, hail and frequent lightning.

The afternoon storms will return each day for the next several days.

We’ll take you through the hour-by-hour timeline to plan your day, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.

[INTERACTIVE: StormTracker 2HD Radar]

