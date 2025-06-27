Meteorite hunters searching for fragments in Henry County

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — After a suspected meteor fell in metro Atlanta on Thursday afternoon, people in the area are hoping to find a fragment on the ground.

Channel 2’s Audrey Washington caught up with some meteorite hunters in Henry County who think they might have found something.

See what they found, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News at 4:00 p.m.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Thousands of people reported seeing what looked like a fireball falling in the sky.

NASA later confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that it was likely a meteor going more than 30,000 miles per hour.

Emergency management officials say a meteorite hit a Henry County home, crashing through the roof. Luckily, no one was injured.

RELATED STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group