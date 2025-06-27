‘It was really, really scary’: People across metro in shock as fireball falls from the sky

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Videos and eyewitness accounts keep coming in of a fireball falling from space over metro Atlanta.

“It was really, really scary,” said Melanie Whitlock.

Whitlock and her daughter, Amber Hudson, heard it and felt it in Covington.

“I was even shaking, like, back and forth, and then I was just hearing like the banging sound or whatever, and even a water bottle fell off my nightstand,” Hudson said.

It was a meteoroid three feet in diameter weighing more than a ton, according to NASA. It was moving toward the ground at 30,000 miles an hour.

“It sounded like a thunderstorm,” Ashundi Daniel said.

NASA said people in Oxford saw it first around 12:30 p.m. on Thursday. NASA said it disintegrated 27 miles above West Forest, unleashing an energy of about 20 tons of TNT.

Meteorites that survived the fiery fall landed in Henry County.

“Wow! It definitely shook us up,” Whitlock said.

Channel 2’s Courtney Francisco traced NASA coordinates that show pieces of it landed in a wooded area off Pullin Road in McDonough. They were small but powerful.

Henry County Emergency Management Director Ryan Morrison posted photos online that show the damage one meteorite did when it hit a man’s roof.

“A small, maybe quarter-of-an-inch hole that came through where the sheetrock was penetrated,” Morrison said. “The resident was in awe of what happened.

The homeowner did not want to talk publicly but told Morrison it sounded like a gunshot.

Families are glad it did not hurt him.

“That was scary what we experienced, and nothing fell through the roof. I can only imagine,” Whitlock said.

