Family pleads for driver to come forward who hit, killed Henry County teen

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — The family of Ty’leal Glaser, a Henry County teenager killed in a hit-and-run accident last Saturday night, is pleading for the driver to come forward as investigators continue their search.

Glaser, a 16-year-old two-sport athlete from Sandy Creek High School, was hit by a vehicle while crossing a road in McDonough with friends.

The driver fled the scene, leaving behind a car headlight, which investigators hope will lead to identifying the suspect.

“It’s been very hard. Very, very hard. Not just for me but for my youngest son as well,” said Teairra Payne, Ty’leal’s mother, as she shared her grief over the loss of her son.

“How he was always dancing. He was always smiling,” said Darius Smiley, Ty’leal’s head coach at Sandy Creek High School, recalling the teenager’s vibrant personality and leadership qualities.

TRENDING STORIES:

“I would just ask if he would turn himself in. Just give me some justice and some peace,” Payne pleaded to the driver responsible for her son’s death.

Glaser’s viewing will be held at Cook Brothers’ Funeral Home in Fairburn on Friday evening, with his funeral scheduled for Saturday afternoon.

Ty’leal was known for his joyful spirit and was a leader both on his sports teams and with the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.

He had recently made the varsity squad on Sandy Creek High School’s football team, leaving a lasting impression on his coaches and teammates.

The roadside memorial near the accident site in McDonough serves as a somber reminder of the tragedy, with investigators continuing to work on finding the driver who fled the scene.

As the community mourns the loss of a promising young athlete, Ty’leal’s family hopes for closure and justice in the wake of this tragic incident.

His funeral will take place at Cook Brothers’ Funeral Home on Saturday at 1 p.m.

©2025 Cox Media Group