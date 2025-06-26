17-year-old identified as victim shot, killed near Clayton County Kroger

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Police have identified a teenager as the victim of a deadly shooting at a Clayton County shopping center on Wednesday night.
Officers say Qi’Adrian Gordon, 17, was shot near Kroger in a shopping center on Tara Blvd.
A witness at the plaza told Channel 2 Action News that she heard several gunshots and saw the victim on the ground.
Police say witnesses also saw a car speeding away from the area after hearing the gunshots.
Gordon was pronounced dead at the scene.
“It’s hurtful, it’s painful. You got to pray for the kid, for the mom,” Marquita Jones said. “It was so sad to see her cry.”
There is no word on possible suspects or motives.
