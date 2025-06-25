Driver who led Cobb County police on chase in stolen semi-truck identified

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — On Tuesday, a driver who stole a semi-truck led police on a chase in Cobb County before crashing through a fence and almost hitting a house.

Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell spoke to the homeowners and a witness who told police about the driver the day of the crash.

“I did hear a lot of traffic and a loud boom,” homeowner Jim Boyland said.

Now, police are sharing more details about what happened in the lead up to the chase.

They told Newell that the suspect stole the semi-truck in Paulding County, before leading police on a wild chase that ended on Barrett Parkway.

Officers told Channel 2 Action News they now know who was driving the truck during the chase.

Anthony Walker was charged with aggravated assault against two officers, driving under the influence, reckless driving and more.

Police said Walker stole the truck before officers caught up to him in Cobb County. The arrest warrant shows that he’s been accused of being under the influence of fentanyl.

The truck was seen speeding on Dallas Highway and witnesses said they saw him swerving in and out of traffic, almost hitting other cars on the road and running through red lights during morning rush hour.

“It was very scary, I was shaking, my heart was pounding, especially when he was behind me and I thought he was fixing to come plowing through us,” Amber Hibbs, who called 911, said.

Police told Channel 2 Action News that when they tried to stop Walker, he nearly hit police cruisers during a brief chase on Barrett Parkway.

The chase ended when Walker crashed through a fence on Boyland’s property, thankfully missing the house.

“Maybe keep driving straight and don’t cut over a median into my backyard,” Boyland said. “Thank God no one was hurt, no damage to our AC units in 100 degree temperatures and no damage to our home or my mother-in-law’s bedroom, which the truck could have damaged or harmed.”

Channel 2 Action News is still working to learn more details about the stolen truck from the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office.

