Risk of severe storms tonight throughout north Georgia

There is a potential for strong and severe storms as we head through this evening, and parts of north Georgia are under a severe thunderstorm watch until midnight.

The greatest risk is for much of the eastern half of north Georgia, but there is a threat for the rest of us as well.

The primary threat is damaging wind gusts, and maybe some hail mixed in.

As these storms fire up through the evening hours, continuing into the night, there is the chance of 50-70 mph or stronger wind gusts that could knock down trees and powerlines.

The storms continue into the night but diminish as we head toward morning.

It is a moderate threat level for damaging wind gusts and heavy rain, while the risk of hail is low.

